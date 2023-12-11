Training resumed this afternoon in Bogliasco for Sampdoria after Saturday's victory against Lecco. Leonardo Benedetti met again in the group: if everything goes smoothly the midfielder is a candidate to return to the squad called up to Reggio Emilia on Saturday. Antonio La Gumina, out with fever against Lecco, also trained with his teammates again.

However, Estanis Pedrola is absent: the attacker is in Spain for a scheduled health consultation but his return to the field continues to be postponed. Differentiated in the gym at Mugnaini for Antonio Barreca, therapy for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Tuesday, morning session in Bogliasco.