The actress Barbara De Rossi, 63, got married in Tuscany to the Florentine entrepreneur Simone Fratini, 52. The wedding, in a civil ceremony, was celebrated in Montevarchi, in the province of Arezzo. The ceremony took place in the historic headquarters of the Accademia Valdarnese del Poggio and the wedding was officiated by the mayor Silvia Chiassai, who shared a shot of her with the two newlyweds on Facebook immediately after the ceremony. “It was a great pleasure to celebrate the union between two truly special people, Barbara and Simone. A moment of great emotions, true and profound”, wrote Chiassai.

Barbara De Rossi and Simone Fratini have been together for six years and have lived in the Arezzo Valdarno for some time and decided to celebrate in one of the most well-known places in the valley: friends and relatives went to lunch at chef Paolo Tizzanini's Osteria dell'Acquolina in Terranuova Bracciolini (Arezzo).

Barbara De Rossi has become a Valdarnese by adoption and very often the citizens have seen her doing the shopping in Montevarchi. Simone Fratini is an entrepreneur in the hair style sector, based in Florence, owner of a company that deals with hair products and hair systems.