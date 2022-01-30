Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The Egyptian artist, Donia Samir Ghanem, published a photo of her with her sister, Amy, alongside her parents, Samir Ghanem and the late artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, on the sidelines of her participation in the Riyadh Joy Awards.

And the followers expressed their happiness to publish the photo, as hundreds of comments poured in on the image of the well-known Egyptian artist on her official account on the famous photo site Instagram.

The Egyptian actress, Dalal Abdel Aziz, died (August 7, 2021) at the age of 61, after a struggle with the disease, which lasted for about four months, after she was infected with the new Corona virus.

The death of the great artist came nearly three months after the death of her husband, artist Samir Ghanem, as a result of being infected with the Corona virus as well.

The Egyptian actor, Samir Ghanem, died at the age of 84, weeks after his hospitalization in Cairo, due to complications from being infected with the Corona virus, after a long artistic career that lasted about six decades, during which he was one of the most prominent figures of comedy in Egypt and the Arab world.