#Blue Cross ?

An offer came from Cruz Azul for Facundo Farías. But there are also more offers for him. River, Palmeiras, some from England.

Agent and player want to stay in Colón until summer but if the 10 million dollar clause is paid, he will leave.@CentralFOXMX https://t.co/3txaWwCLZm

– David Espinosa (@David_EG) January 29, 2022