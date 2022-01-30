The winter market has been exhausting for the machine, the Celestes lost crucial pieces in winning the title and shielded themselves with the arrival of quality soccer players bought in Mexico, however, in this last week of transfers, the Celestes have lost more than what they have managed to sign and now, the Cruz Azul board is pressing to finish putting together the squad.
When it seemed that the Celestials had signed the Chilean Iván Morales, this negotiation has been blocked by changes in it and everything indicates that it will collapse, which is why the Celestials have set their sights on another South American talent, an Argentine jewel of Columbus, It is the attacking midfielder Facundo Farías.
David Espinosa of Fox Sports reports that the cement workers have sent the Colón team a formal offer for the transfer of the 19-year-old, which is already being analyzed in detail by the club, however, this signing will not be easy to finalize , since the player and his agent prefer that he stay with his current team for another 6 months and change teams in the summer, in addition, teams like Palmeiras, River Plate and a Premier League club also want his services, thus being the only viable way to close the transfer safely is to pay its clause of 10 million dollars.
