Game development has its ups and downs and there are many projects that fail to be published. Now, let’s find out via Jez Corden that a Xbox game never announced but already appeared online through some rumors it would have been deletedfor some time now, by the way.
Let’s talk about the game known with the codename “Chinook”, which according to an old leak by Corden himself was a “strategy game accessible for Xbox and PC”. Nothing else is known about this game and by now it seems clear that we will have absolutely nothing else to discover, since it seems to have been cancelled.
Microsoft’s strategists for PC and Xbox
In recent years, Microsoft has been busy reviving strategic, for example by working hard on the Age of Empires saga. Furthermore, in general, Xbox has increasingly focused on the genre and has often included the most important games on PC Game Pass (and on Xbox Game Pass, when they were also available for consoles).
We also remind you that Microsoft is working on Ara: History Untold, precisely a 4X strategy game similar to Civilizations. We saw it recently, here’s the trailer.
