DR Automobiles is continuing its gradual growth process in Italy. Just in these days the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini visited the company based in Macchia d’Isernia, in Molise, exalting the excellent work that the car manufacturer is carrying out in relation to today’s difficulties in doing business in our country.

Praise DR

“DR Automobiles Groupe is an extraordinary company because doing business in Italy is already a remarkable thing, given the bureaucracy, doing it in Molise is worth double – his words reported by Ansa – This is true for DR and for Molisana because here there are considerable costs of transport, logistics and transfer of the product to consumers. I must say that making cars in Turin, in Miliano is one thing, making cars in Macchia d’Isernia, opening abroad, and selling tens of thousands of pieces makes me proud to be a humble participant in this evolution”.

A continuous growth

Only nice words therefore from the deputy prime minister towards the Molise car manufacturer, which month after month is conquering increasingly large shares market in Italy: particularly positive in this sense was the month of March, which saw sales of the Italian brand grow by 128.6% compared to March of last year.

Dig to Europe

“We try, and we will try, as a ministry of enable companies to grow without the ideology that Europe wants to impose saying everything is only electric – concluded Salvini, pulling his ears to the European Union as usual – Even electricity, but there are biofuels, there is hydrogen, there are biomasses, therefore, it is right that the consumer can choosethen I don’t advertise unless they open a commission of inquiry for me, but the quality of the DR product commensurate with the price is remarkable”.