The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, launched a health alert for which it asks to withdraw from the market foods containing already processed strawberries of the Driscoll’s brand, as well as unprocessed foods.

This health alert is in relation to strawberries contaminated with the hepatitis A virus, so the Food and Beverage Department requests that processed and unprocessed strawberries of the Driscoll’s brand be immediately withdrawn from sale.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating these brands of strawberries that are sold in many grocery stores for a possible link to a hepatitis A outbreak.

The FDA recommends that people who bought strawberries fresh and then frozen them for later use should not eat them. They must be discarded.

If you’re not sure what brand you bought, when you bought the strawberries, or where you bought them before freezing, you should throw them away.

If you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these strawberries, or if you think you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks, contact your health care provider.