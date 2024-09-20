The debate on the future of mobility in Europe does not subside. The protagonist in this case of the latest position is the Hungarian Minister of Transport János Lazarusthe rotating EU presidency, which announced during the press conference following the informal Council of transport ministers: “Energy and climate policies must not endanger the independence of the automotive industry, and they should not be put in danger the profits of the auto industry”.

The position of the EU Presidency…

Lázár himself pointed out that climate objectives must be fix yourself to the market and, if necessary, change until it’s too late. “We must force the industry to be modern, but we must not kill its competitiveness – added the Hungarian minister – The EU Commission must be smarter, more professional, market-oriented, pragmatic. Transport ministers are pragmatic. With less ideology and more pragmatism and success“.

…and that of Minister Salvini on electric

Matteo also spoke on the topic Salviniwho plays the same role as Lázár but does so in the name of the Italian government: the leader of the League has proposed bringing forward the revision of the regulation on CO2, with the opening to biofuels and internal combustion engines. “It is now evident to everyone that electric only is a failuremore caution is needed on new taxes such as the ETD and the maritime ETS”, his statements reported by Ansa. In the next few hours, we read in a note signed by the MIT, a meeting is planned with the Hungarian Prime Minister and President of the Council of the European Union Viktor Orbán.