An indescribable pain overwhelmed the heart of Cittadella yesterday. In a silence full of sadness and emotion, Sharon, Eros, Aurora and Anastasia gave the last heartbreaking goodbye to their mother, Helen Comin, passed away prematurely at just 50 years old.

The heartbreaking words of Helen Comin’s children at her funeral

Their words, full of love and suffering, were the tangible sign of an irreparable loss:

“Hello Mom, kind, caring and sensitive soul. It doesn’t seem possible to have to say goodbye to you now. In the silence of these days we have found so many things about you. You taught us to be respectful towards each other. Thank you for holding our large family together in love. You were our glue. From today we will walk alone, but you guide us from heaven, now you are our guardian angel. Help us from up there on the difficult path, you will always be in our hearts”.

These phrases, full of gratitude and despair, accompanied Helen’s funeral, held yesterday afternoon. An entire community gathered around the family, trying to offer comfort and support in such a sad moment. A mother, a pillar of her family, left us too soon, leaving an immense void in the hearts of her loved ones.

Helen passed away after five days of agony. She never regained consciousness, in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in Castelfranco Veneto. She was hospitalized following an illness that arose after cosmetic surgery. The doctors did everything they could to save her, but in the end all hope was dashed. The judiciary has opened an investigation to shed light on the circumstances that led to her death. To provide answers to a family that now finds itself having to deal with enormous and inexplicable pain.

During the funeral, Don Michele addressed words of comfort to her husband Stefano Lago and her children Sharon, Eros, Aurora and Anastasiaemphasizing how the community is close to them. He remembered Helen as a woman who was always available and generous, whose sunny disposition left an indelible mark on those who knew her. The offerings collected during the funeral will be donated to the Papa Giovanni XXIII association. Helen’s remains will rest in the cemetery of Cusinati, his hometown.