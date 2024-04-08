The universe of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' expands once again with the arrival of its fourth season, marking a milestone in the history of anime that captured the imagination of millions around the world. Those in charge have confirmed that the series, which follows the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado and his fight against demons, will return with episodes that promise to be more exciting and visual than ever. Join us on this journey to discover when, where and what this new installment will be about, which promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

With a constantly growing fan base, the series based on the work of Koyoharu Gotoge not only surpassed the impressive figure of 150 million copies published in manga, but has also seen how its animated adaptation, made by the studio Ufotable, raised the bar in terms of production quality and storytelling. Since its premiere in April 2019, 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' wove a story of bravery, loss, and perseverance that resonated deeply with its audience.

Watch HERE the trailer for 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4

When does 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 premiere?

The fourth installment of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'titled 'Hashira Training Arc'and that will immerse us in the arch of the training of the pillars, will premiere on Sunday, May 12, 2024. This new chapter comes after the success of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- World Tour' and the cinematic experience that preceded this release, setting the stage for a saga that promises to be unforgettable.

On that day, the first episode of the anime will be released, which officially premiered in February, the month in which the film was released. Currently, the film is ranked 13th among the highest-grossing films so far this year, according to Box Office Mojo, after grossing more than $44 million globally.

Where to watch season 4 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'?

The new episodes of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 4, will be available exclusively on the platform. Crunchyroll, so that fans in South America, North America and Europe can enjoy every moment of the series wherever the service is available. The collaboration between Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll ensures broad and accessible distribution to a global audience.

The first episode of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 was released in theaters in February. Photo: Ufotable

To see what's new that the successful anime brings, you will have to subscribe to its service. To do this, you have to go to its official website and choose one of the plans it has to offer you.

How many episodes will 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 have?

Although the exact number of episodes for this season of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' has not yet been officially revealed, it is expected to follow the tradition of previous seasons, with a dense and exciting narrative that completely covers the pillars' training arc, one of the most anticipated by fans of the saga.

However, it is presumed that, since its manga version is the shortest in the saga, the adaptation would also be one of the shortest in length, although at the moment, no one has commented on the matter.

What is 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 about?

“To the training of the Hashira… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira's training begins. While each one carries faith and determination in his heart, Tanjiro and the Hashira delve into a new story,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'.

The 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' anime first premiered in 2019. Photo: Ufotable

What is the cast of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4?

The cast of actors who will lend their voices for season 4 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' In their original language in Japanese they are the following: