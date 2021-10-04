Salmo’s new record, FLOP! it’s already a hit: but here’s how the new tracks were born and what’s behind it

After almost three years of hiatus, Psalm is back on the music scene with a truly exceptional record. After a long advertising campaign, both online and offline in the major cities of Italy, we were finally able to listen to the album.

The disc with the name FLOP! has already climbed the rankings of Spotify, but only now the Sardinian singer reveals how such a long and heartfelt record was born. Definitely, the lockdown it helped in the writing but the psychological period was not the best.

Flop was born in March 2020, the son of a lockdown and a global pandemic. The first piece I wrote is “A dio”. At that time I felt destabilized, completely, like everyone, canceled the world tour for the pandemic and as if that were not enough the relationship with my ex ended shortly thereafter.

Salmo wrote a record during a time he was on medication, a time that pushed him towards the abyss.

I have sunk into a black hole and I am not ashamed to say that I had to take a course of psychiatric drugs to recover. I was completely out of my mind! I don’t make a list of things that happened in this long waiting period but I assure you that I risked losing my mental health.

In short, it is writing that has saved him:

“It may sound trivial but this record saved my life. I am writing this to make you understand that it is not all as simple as it seems, this record is written in blood. Make good use of it. “

