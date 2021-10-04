Facebook stopped working completely on Monday, as did its affiliated applications such as Instagram and WhatsApp, which paralyzed social media traffic.

And Twitter published on its official account a tweet in which he wrote sarcastically: “Hello everyone, literally,” referring to the exodus of millions of users to Twitter due to the disruption of other sites.

The responses to the tweet were funny, by the largest companies and institutions in the world, including the “unemployed” Instagram itself.

The McDonald’s restaurant account commented on Twitter: “Hello, what can I offer you?”, to which the Twitter account replied: “59.6 million chicken nuggets for my friends,” referring to the number of followers of the Twitter account.

While the Instagram account on Twitter responded: “Hello and Happy Monday”, with an emoji of a confused head.

The Guinness Book of Records account commented: “The record for the most people on Twitter at any one time is now.”