Russian Chery dealers have launched sales of the updated version of the Tiggo 7 PRO Max

Russian dealers of the Chinese manufacturer Chery have started selling an updated version of the popular family crossover Tiggo 7 PRO Max. This reports “Autostat” with reference to the statement of the automobile concern.

It is noted that the new product will be available to Russians in six trim levels – Active, Active AWD, Prime, Prime AWD and Ultra, Ultra AWD. The cost of the model is from 2.77 to 3.32 million rubles, depending on the version.

The appearance of the updated Tiggo 7 PRO Max differs from previous versions with a modified radiator grille and front bumper. In addition, the manufacturers have made a new design of the disks and the design of the rear side window. For an additional fee, the Chinese car will be available in a two-tone color. For example, buyers will be able to purchase the Tiggo 7 PRO Max with a black roof and mirrors.

Related materials:

The interior of the car is made in dark brown tones and complemented by gray matte inserts in the front panel and door panels. As for the filling, the updated version is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbo engine producing 150 horsepower. The package also includes a seven-speed DCT robotic gearbox.

Earlier, the Avtostat agency reported a sharp increase in sales of Chery cars in Russia. Thus, according to the results of the last month of spring 2024, the total sales of these cars in the country increased by 53.5 percent year-on-year. In May, a total of 10,271 cars of the Chinese auto brand were sold in the country. At the same time, the Tiggo 7 PRO Max was not on the list of the most popular models among Russians. The leader in sales among Chery models was the mid-size crossover Monjaro.