The United Kingdom media do not stop recommending to their readers ideas to travel in search of sun and beach. Spain is probably the favorite fate of the British and this Saturday, the Mirror Highlights a special and beach town in particular: Calpe

This London newspaper says that this city, located in the region of the Marina Alta in the province of Alicante, “has Beaches that rival those of Rio de Janeiro “.

Calpe says the Mirror that “although the city has modernized to accommodate the influx of summer tourists, has maintained its vibrant Valencian culture and has preserved his historical and natural monuments. “

The report highlights one of the symbols not only of calpe, but of the entire Costa Blanca, IFACH REÑÓN: “This mountain of 332 meters high limestone is one of the most emblematic geographical characteristics of the Mediterranean coast and it is impossible to overlook it.”

“Although the climb is a bit dangerous, the peak of the rock offers incredible panoramic views and A panoramic view of Ibiza When time is clear, “says the text.

Of course, the Mirror Remember that “if you want to avoid the worst agglomerations, Consider visiting her outside the summer months. The temperature is relatively soft in winter, so travelers can enjoy beach days and discover a more serene side of the region. “