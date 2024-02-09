The driver Brunella Horna She surprised more than one viewer by revealing an unknown detail about her husband Richard Acuña. This curious fact that the popular 'Baby Brune' told about the father of her youngest child makes him similar to the cumbia singer. Christian Dominguez after being caught committing more than one infidelity. It should be noted that this confession made by the former reality girl occurred while she, her colleagues and other figures in the media participated in a sequence of the 'America Today' program.

What do Richard Acuña and Christian Domínguez have in common?

This February 9, various entertainment figures arrived on the set of the program 'America today'. Gino Assereto, Fernando Armas and Chola Chabuca were invited to the América TV magazine. They were encouraged to participate, along with the hosts of that space, Janet Barboza, Leysi Suárez, Brunella Horna and Giselo, in a fun sequence of questions called 'The sila and nola of deceptions'.

At one point in this sequence, the Chola Chabuca He asked everyone present: “Has your partner ever lent his car to a friend and this made you doubt?”

Given this, each one began to think about what their response would be. When it was her turn Brunella Hornashe responded that her husband Richard Acuna lends his personal van at all times.

This aroused the screams of her colleague Janet Barboza and the surprise of the guests such as the Chola Chabuca who said: “Will there be signs?”

What did Brunella Horna say after Christian Domínguez's infidelity to Pamela Franco?

Brunella Horna On his return to 'América hoy' he told what he did after finding out about Christian Domínguez's first ampay with Mary Moncada. “I told him a lot of things on the phone. I called him, because we are friends. He will never stop being my friend, but we also have to tell each other the truth. Internally, I have told him everything, from A to Z, for doing that to him.” to Pamela, to her family, to her children,” he pointed out at the beginning.

“I am not going to stop being friends with Christian because all of Peru hates him,” she added. Oven.

What did Brunella Horna do so that Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco did not see Cueva and his wife at their marriage?

In a recent edition of 'America Today', Brunella Horna revealed that he knew of the rumors that there was a secret romance betweenPamela Franco and Christian Cueva.

For this reason, she had to make a decision when she saw that the popular 'Aladdin', his wife Pamela López, Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez were going to attend her wedding with Richard Acuña.

In this regard, the popular 'Baby Brune' confessed that so that there was no type of discussion between those involved, she placed their tables in opposite places.

“I have something to say about my marriage. They asked me 'how did you do it?' Because the four of them were there. It's a topic that I did think about because of the rumors. It's a topic that we talked about with Richard. I thought about everything and I put Christian Cueva in one corner and in the other corner, far away, Christian Domínguez.”Horna said.

