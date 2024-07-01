Skoda’s electrification process is proceeding apace. The Bohemian car manufacturer has added another piece in this sense, a piece called Elroqwhich will soon expand the Czech brand’s range of fully electric SUVs in the compact crossover segment, the largest sub-segment in Europe in terms of volumes. The world premiere of the new Skoda Elroq is scheduled for next fallbut in the meantime the company wanted to release new details about him.

For the city, but not only

From an aesthetic point of view, we know that the new Elroq is the first Skoda model to adopt the new design language Modern Solid of the Bohemian brand, raising the exterior design of the range to a higher level. Skoda has defined its new SUV “ideal for both urban and extra-urban driving”since it offers great interior spaciousness, including a trunk that goes from 470 liters to 1,580 litrescombined with compact external dimensions and intelligent storage options.

Over 560 km of autonomy

The engine range does not offer a single solution: the various electric engines offered are distinguished by power levels that range from 125 kW to 220 kWfor batteries ranging from 55 kWh to 82 kWh, for an autonomy that exceeds 560 km in the WLTP cycle and for a charging time less than 28 minutes to go from 10 to 80% through fast charging (all four versions of Elroq support it but only the 85 and 85x models offer power up to 175 kW).

The new Skoda Elroq

“The expansion of our electric range into several new segments is attractive fundamental for our strategy to provide our customers with a wide choice of new BEV models to choose from and for the continued success of Skoda – commented Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda – The Elroq represents a milestone in our BEV portfolio, the first of an upcoming line-up of six new fully electric models, following the success of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé. Even the first glimpse of its bold new Modern Solid design tells you that this car is something new, the perfect balance of size, interior space and electric mobility for the city and beyond. In addition, the Elroq is equipped with advanced technology and assistance systems that we know our customers appreciate. I am really excited about this new addition to our growing electrified family.”