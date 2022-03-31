Dubai (WAM)

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Asian Fencing Federations, maintained his presidency of the Arab Fencing Federation for the second consecutive session, in the 2020-2024 Olympic Games, after winning unopposed in the elections held at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.

The General Assembly of the Arab Fencing Federation held its meeting with the participation of the heads and representatives of 18 Arab countries members of the Arab Federation, and in the presence of Major General Ahmed Nasser, President of the Federation of Arab Fencing Federations. During the same elections, Saudi Ahmed Al-Sabban and Tunisian Amziane Al-Hussein won the position of “Vice Presidents”, while Dr. Huda Al-Matrooshi was elected as a member of the Women’s Committee, and Majed Al-Mansoori was a member of the Technical Committee, and Abdullah Al-Hammadi also won as a member of the Referees Committee.

During the meeting, it was agreed to transfer the headquarters of the Arab Federation to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as of the new session, and Ayman Mounir was named Secretary-General of the Arab Fencing Federation.

In his speech during the General Assembly, Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi welcomed the Arab delegations in the Emirates, expressing his happiness with this sporting event, which represents a true translation of a legitimate desire and our lofty goals of unity and cohesion.

He said: Since we took over the presidency of the Arab Fencing Federation four years ago, we have been striving to develop this Arab sports system, and our ambition is for the Arab Fencing Federation to be a role model among Arab federations. and role model.

He added: Our meeting today comes on the sidelines of our organization of the World Fencing Championship for youth and juniors, and we consider

Our success in organizing this world championship is a success for every Arab, knowing that the last version of this championship was held in Cairo is evidence that our Arab countries have had their say and become a mecca for the sport of fencing in the world, and we are confident that in the coming years the Arab fencing will have its say in all forums. International.