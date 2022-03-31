Sinaloa.- The city council of Culiacán who created the Special Group for Animal Protection (GEPA), which has participated in cases of support for the care of animals in the city, such as the most recent, in which 33 dogs in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood on danger of being in the street and the intervention of the authorities was requested for their protection, but its owner refuses municipal supportwhich appears in the sterilization and adoption of the dogs

In said neighborhood there is a property with a total of 33 dogs, mostly mestizos, which needs to be evicted by the owner because the bank requests it and who in turn requested the intervention of the municipality to prevent these animals They will remain on the street.

This case, which has been in force since the month of January, (the month in which the eviction request was issued by the bank), for which the first step was taken through the Municipal Health Directorate, which consisted of installing from a mobile sterilization unit outside the home of the citizen in question, owner of these 33 dogs, to proceed to the free sterilization of females and dogs that meet the necessary conditions for this, which was denied by the ownerwho did not give access.

Because the citizen does not have the physical space to house all the animals, the Municipal Health Directorate summoned the local protective associations to meeting for promote its adoptionHowever this also refusedwhich is worrying because these female dogs could be left in the street with the risk of being run over, injured or poisoned, in addition to the fact that they would continue to reproduce.

In collaboration with GEPA, Huellita con Causa IAP came to support him with pills for fleas and ticks, dewormer, insecticide shampoo and liquid to fumigate. For its part, Amigos Animalistas has come to the place with the intention of helping to promote adoptions and deal with the issue of fleas, because although the dogs are in good weight, there is a flea infestation so it was urgent to help at this point.

Currently the animals remain on the property, since the banking institution granted that as long as they are sterilized and each of them has a home, they continue there; In addition, access was given to their owner to continue coming to feed them despite the fact that she no longer lives in this house.

The municipal authority of Culiacán calls for citizen awareness on the issue of animal care and responsible ownership, since it is necessary to insist that these animals cannot and should not be left on the street and it is a priority that each one of them be sterilized and adopted, since it is also a public health issue that cannot be ignored and cannot be postponed any longer.

Likewise, it appeals to the sensitivity and conscience of the owner with whom it has maintained a dialogue and who is once again asked to agree to the sterilization and promotion of the adoption of these 33 mestizo dogs.