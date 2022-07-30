The Reds won this charity shield after their victory over Pep Guardiola’s sons by three goals to one, during the match hosted by the King Power Stadium.

And after 21 minutes of the start of the meeting, Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead, the runner-up, after a decisive pass from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. But newcomer Julian Alvarez equalized for “Man City” in the 70th minute, 12 minutes after his participation.

Darwin Nunez gave a penalty after a handball to Robin Diaz, and the referee awarded it after reviewing the video assistant referee, and Salah executed it successfully seven minutes before the end.

Nunez, who joined Liverpool this season from Benfica, added the third goal with a close-range header in the fourth minute of stoppage time.