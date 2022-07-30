Saturday, July 30, 2022
Yerry Mina: why didn’t he play against Dynamo kyiv?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Everton will debut next week against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Everton finished its preseason this Friday and is ready to make its debut in the 2022-23 edition of the Premier League against Chelsea, next weekend.

The English club closed its preparation with a 3-0 victory against Dynamo kyiv, in a match in which they paid an emotional tribute to a fan, who even entered the field and kicked a penalty. Everything, for his solidarity with the Ukrainian refugees.

See also  Everton fans on the pitch at Goodison Park under the eyes of the club's legends


In that match, the absence of Colombian defender Yerry Mina was surprising, who suffered a lot from injuries last season and now seemed to find continuity with DT Frank Lampard.

Mina had been playing continuously in the preseason

Mina had played the entire game in the friendly against Blackpool, eight days ago, and that suggested that she could fight to stay in the starting lineup.

However, there is a part of tranquility. Mina, according to the English press, did not act against Dynamo kyiv as a precaution and, if manager Lampard considers it, he will be ready to play Chelsea at Goodison Park next week.

Yerry Mina had a lot of problems last season

Since joining Everton from Barcelona, ​​Mina has played 91 games in all official competitions and has scored seven goals.

However, physical problems plagued the Guachené native last season, to the point that he was barely able to act in 16 games, in which he scored a goal.

See also  Record auction: the "Tiger Slam" irons sold at a crazy price

SPORTS

