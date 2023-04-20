A victory and many controversies. Carlos Sainz has found success in Formula 1 in only one race: the 2022 British Grand Prix, that of Mattia Binotto’s famous “little finger” to Charles Leclerc, after the strategy error that took away from the Monegasque a deserved and conquered victory in track.

How long will it take to wait to see the Spaniard from Ferrari on the top of the podium again? He clearly hopes as soon as possible, after having revised downwards the expectations of a season that began with the dominance of Red Bull. But Sainz himself knows that it is a long journey.

Sainz’s words

“The truth is that it hasn’t been an easy start to the season. All of us at Ferrari expected much more; after fighting for pole positions and victories last year, I think we went to the races with that in mind. We were surprised by the speed of Red Bull and the improvements of other teams like Aston Martin. We have to work hard at the factory in Maranello, make improvements to get back on the podium and fight for the win. The objectives are clear: to get back on the podium as soon as possible and win again“said the Spaniard at an event for sponsors.

“It is true that, with the advantage that Red Bull has at the moment, we will have to improve a lot if we want to be in the fight for the win, which does not mean that in some race something could happen to the Red Bulls and the Aston Martins and that we can come back in the head, but for the moment we will need their help and we will have to operate with what we have“Sainz continued. “Despite that, I still think that, until it’s mathematically possible, we have to try to win the races, get maximum points and improve, and that’s what we did in these first few races. If we hadn’t had the penalty in Australia, we would now have another 12 important points, which I can’t get back in the end, but that’s how it went“.