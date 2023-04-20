Fame is sometimes more complex than it appears, since although there is a lot of money in the bank account, there are also many people who observe all the movements of the person in question. And that can lead precisely to moments that can be uncomfortable, with photographs with somewhat wrong details.

That brings us to the popular figure of Spanish pop, Belindawho in one of his thousands of plane flights shared what he was playing during the trip, and the title was neither more nor less than Super Mario 64. However, the screen that can be seen is not from a Nintendo Switch, but a console that can emulate a large number of video games.

This device is a ANBERNIC RG353VSwhich can be purchased at the popular grocery store aliexpress. With functions such as Wi-Fi, connection to 5G networks and other details. Of course, its main feature is to emulate different retro consoles ranging from the iconic NES until the PSP of sonyso the Nintendo 64 it is not a difficult task.

Something that is also striking is that it costs just over $200 USD, thus having many consoles available to carry in the palm of your hand, that also includes Nintendo DS, since the screen is touch. That may make you think that it is somewhat rare for a person with a lot of money to buy these accessories, when you can easily buy 10 switches just by snapping your fingers.

Remember that Super Mario 64 is currently available at Switch Online.

Via: instagram

editor’s note: I think that Belinda did not buy it as such, but rather asked an assistant to buy her something to play while traveling and as such she acquired this device based on what could be inserted into it.