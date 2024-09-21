Far from the front row

Difficult night for the Ferrari on the Marina Bay circuit, where the Maranello house had shown up with good expectations a week after the Azerbaijan GP. On the starting grid of the Singapore street circuit, however, the Red will occupy the entire fifth row. While Charles Leclerc will start from ninth position, with his time cancelled for exceeding the track limits during his flying lap at Turn 2, Carlos Sainz to start from 10th place.

Sainz’s accident

A session, one might say, that hadn’t even begun for the Spanish driver, at least as far as the timed laps completed are concerned. Shortly after the start of the third and final session, Sainz lost control of the car at the final corner, crashing into the barriers and forcing Race Direction to suspend qualifying with eight minutes to go.

The explanation of Spanish

An episode that compromised any opportunity to fight for pole position, with the dynamics of the accident explained by the future Williams driver as follows: Sky Sports F1: “A bit of everything happened – said the man who took pole position in Singapore last year – I had to let a couple of cars pass in the third sector, and that did it cool the tires a bit. I was already on the dirty side when I was about to start the lap, and being in Q3 I wanted to have a good exit from the last corner. However, I was already very slow on the corner entry, so compared to Q1 and Q2, I wanted to accelerate earlier to recover, otherwise I would lose a tenth on the straight without even starting the lap. I underestimated the lack of grip. There is always a bump in turn 17 that often betrays you. I didn’t judge well and made a mistake, I apologize to the team. It’s been a tough weekend so far, but physically I’m fine.”

Not just the accident

In addition to what happened on track during Q3, Sainz also received a penalty from 25,000 euros to have crossed the path on foot shortly after his accident, even though the session had already been interrupted by the display of the red flag. Added to this is also a warningin this case for having managed to respect the cone placed in turn 3 after going off the track in turn 2.