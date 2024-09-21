Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox have decided to completely change the previously announced plan for DLC, Updates and Expansions Of Homeworld 3anticipating all the exits and concentrating them all together in Novemberincluding several very interesting free updates.

The exact reason for this change has not been explained, but it is likely that the less than stellar results achieved so far on Steam may have pushed the developers to compress the times and launch all the content early, as a way to breathe new life into the space strategy game.

When Homeworld 3 released last May, the developers had planned a roadmap of updates and additional content that was supposed to take place between late 2024 and all of 2025, but that schedule has been completely upended.