Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox have decided to completely change the previously announced plan for DLC, Updates and Expansions Of Homeworld 3anticipating all the exits and concentrating them all together in Novemberincluding several very interesting free updates.
The exact reason for this change has not been explained, but it is likely that the less than stellar results achieved so far on Steam may have pushed the developers to compress the times and launch all the content early, as a way to breathe new life into the space strategy game.
When Homeworld 3 released last May, the developers had planned a roadmap of updates and additional content that was supposed to take place between late 2024 and all of 2025, but that schedule has been completely upended.
A decidedly compressed Year 1
In the communication published in the last few hours through the official website, Blackbird Interactive reported that all the DLCs planned to be released during the initial roadmap are now concentrated in the month of November.
In this period they will arrive new content and also several new features for the strategic game, which will therefore undergo several interesting changes in the coming period.
Essentially, all of the Year 1 features are now slated to arrive in November, including the free addition of Hyperspace Jumping to Skimrish, more campaign missions, and additional options that will be rolled out soon based on user feedback.
You can see a summary of the upcoming news and the new “compressed” roadmap in the image above, while we remind you of our review of Homeworld 3.
