An exhibition about the series of Jujutsu Kaisenand to promote it, an epic poster of Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the story, along with the evil Sukuna, is available.

The official Twitter account of this exhibition, @jujutsu_ten, was the one who shared it on social networks. It is also included in the latest edition of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which went on sale in Japan on Monday.

Only due to the time difference with respect to this country in the West, it arrived earlier. This art of Jujutsu Kaisenas expected, is the work of the creator of the Itadori adventures.

That is, from the mangaka Gege Akutami. Since almost the beginning of the series, both the protagonist and Sukuna have been rivals even though they shared the same body. So the battle between the two is something predestined in the history of this saga.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition will open its doors on July 6, 2024 in Japan and will close its doors on August 27 of the same year. That's in relation to Tokyo, where it will be available in the Hikarie Room of Shibuya Hikarie 9F.

It is in this way that it will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the manga. The exhibition will later take place in Osaka, although the exact date remains to be determined. However, it is known that it will be at the beginning of 2025.

It is not known what attendees at the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition will see. But everything suggests that what can be seen there are illustrations created by Akutami himself.

With six years of working on the manga he must have a lot of accumulated content that fans are eager to see.

Fountain: Shueisha.

But it is likely that before the exhibition, details about it will begin to appear. With the fame that the franchise has, it will surely be very popular.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen We have more anime information at TierraGamer.

