by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, it’s time to decide

Carlos Sainz it is the most sought after driver on the market. The Spaniard does not have a contract for 2025 and has offers from all the second-tier teams, who would naturally do crazy things to have him: waiting would make sense, on the one hand, to evaluate the best offer and hope for upheavals in the top teams, but it is clear that this decision is a mental commitment that can take away the Spaniard’s energy. At this point, it is perhaps best to “put your mind off it” and concentrate 100% on Ferrari until the end of the season.

Sainz’s words

In the Montmeló press conference, Smooth Operator he admitted that he had not yet decided between the options available (Williams is currently the favourite) but that he had to proceed shortly: “The decision about my future will come soon, I don’t want to wait any longer. It’s time to get it, but I’m still not sure. I talk about it with my staff and I need a few more days to decide. I haven’t made a decision yet, that’s the point: After Canada I had a hectic two weeks and didn’t have time to reflect on 2025”.

“I think guessing who will be strong in 2026 is like flipping a coin, considering that regulations, cars and engines will be different. 2025 also becomes important, as 2026 cannot be predicted. It’s also long term thinking, trying to understand the dynamics of the power unit and the team, that’s why it’s taking me a long time, even with myself, to make this decision“.

“In recent years the enthusiasm of all of Spain has grown, I don’t know if like when Alonso was fighting for the World Cup, but the enthusiasm is strong and beautiful“, added the Spaniard about his fans. “Yesterday at the Road show there were many young people with an incredible atmosphere, who arrived in the morning and waited for us until 6pm“.