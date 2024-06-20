Europe is calling, China responds. The Chinese government did not positively welcome the EU Commission’s decision to introduce further provisional duties of up to 38.1% on electric cars imported from the Asian country. And it is therefore preparing to go on the counterattack, especially after several Chinese car manufacturers have asked that the large ICE vehicles imported from Europe are hit with tariffs of 25%.

China goes on the counterattack

According to Carscoops, a closed-door meeting organized by the company was held in Beijing earlier this week Chinese Ministry of Commerce to discuss options for the future: a discussion attended by SAIC, BYD, BMW, Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Renault, as well as at least two other Chinese automakers. The target of this meeting? It is said “put pressure on Europe in response to new tariffs on electric vehicles.”

Duties on cars imported from the EU?

The request for a counterattack made by several Chinese car manufacturers was not far-fetched: last month, in fact, a research Center Chinese government-affiliated automaker had suggested raising import tariffs on combustion cars from Europe with engines larger than 2.5 litres 15% to 25%. And in all of last year they were imported into China from Europe or so 196,000 vehicles of this type, up 11% compared to 2022. Reuters added that the leaders of Europe and China aim to reach an agreement in the coming months hoping to ease trade tensions.