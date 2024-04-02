Carlos Alvarez, the well-known comedian, has revealed that once again he is in the crosshairs of serious threats against his life, receiving intimidating messages and anonymous calls. Following the recommendations of the Police, he has indicated that he is forced to remain at his home as a precautionary measure to protect his safety, given the risk of possible attacks on his person. As explained by artist, these threats could be linked to a video he recently posted on his social media platforms. In said video, she commented on the controversy over Rolex watches belonging to President Dina Boluarte and suggested that investigations into the matter would not lead to any concrete results.

In dialogue with La República, Carlos Alvarez It provides more details about these extortion calls and also tells if you want to enter politics or run for the presidency of Peru.

—You are a character who is characterized by not reserving his comments about the Government and public management. Do the threats you mentioned a few days ago continue to this day?

—Yes, these threats are more by telephone and also by WhatsApp. They target my life, they say that I will accompany my mother who has already passed away, that they will kill me and I will not complete my 41 years of artistic life, insults. All based on me uploading that last video (the material is called 'Dina in her labyrinth, but they will save her'). At the time of her, I am going to reveal her identity, I have already identified it and I believe that she is a person close to power. He is threatening us.

—Then, you won't give in…

—No, not at all, because we face each other as citizens and we talk about the political class in general, not just this or that color. We believe that we live in a critical situation. Our democracy is deteriorated because of the bad and terrible politicians we have. Scoundrels, thieves, liars. They make laws with their own names. Those who are on the right are more on the right, they do what they want, they get rich. And those on the left arrive with a speech, but when they come to power, they live as right-wingers, and it is demonstrated with Pedro (Castillo), Dina (Boluarte).

There are incredible problems about citizen insecurity and criminal violence, and nobody does anything about it. Rather, the Government is in a situation of paralysis regarding citizen insecurity. Our life is worth nothing, right? For this reason, the left and the right are totally discredited. Now they are all centers, right? To shuffle it. No, then, don't insult our intelligence, don't underestimate our Peruvian capacity for judgment. That does seem terrible to me. We are choosing poorly for presidents, for congressmen, but political parties also have an immense responsibility, because they put criminals on the lists. Almost all corrupt, what an outrage. I believe in the democratic system, in the economic model, as long as it is carried out with honesty and capacity.

—What end do you think awaits Dina Boluarte after the investigations?

—I think nothing is going to happen with Dina, I think they are going to shield her. I consider that there is an infamous pact, I call it that, between the Executive and the Legislative, because no one is going to want to lose their privileges. I think they watch each other's backs. We demand transparency and truth from the presidency. Before answering to the prosecutor, it is first due to the citizens.

—What does the family, the wife, the children tell you? Have they asked you to stop commenting on social networks?

—No, my family knows the work I do. I am taking the security of the case and I have my family safe. I will always defend my country. They know perfectly well that my country and the security of our compatriots always comes first in all my opinions.

—Now, people on social networks support you. Have you thought about running for president?

—No, politics has nothing to do with it. This does not go with me. Look, I don't even have a political party, I'm not a candidate for anything. Some people have called me, we have talked and I have listened to them with great politeness and respect, but nothing more. My party is Peru and my only ideology is that they respect Peru. This happens because bad foreigners do whatever they want, they come to kill us, to damage the country's economy, because micro-entrepreneurs are closing. More than 2,500 wineries have closed due to the issue of extortion. We need intelligence tactics and strategies, it is not only a logistical issue. In other words, they capture the one who sells quete, but what about the drug traffickers?

—We have seen everything from actors to athletes entering politics. My question was specific because you have been receiving a lot of support online. So, are you ruling out your application?

—Look, I am willing to serve my country in any trench, anywhere. They will always have the person speaking defending their country and working for their country, and I have proven that for 38 years. I have 40 years of experience, but I have been doing humanitarian social work throughout the country for 38 years.

—Changing the subject… Will you return to television?

—(Laughs) What can I tell you… Television is very afraid of political humor. I have been kicked out of several channels for that reason. I'm calm, I'm still on my platforms, we're doing very well. Now I am here working for my 41 years of artistic life. We are going to do it at the 'Dome of the Arts' at the Jockey, we will be there on April 20 and 26, and May 11 and 18.

—Many people on social networks ask you to work with Jorge Benavides

—No, I think that working with Jorge has already completed a cycle. I have already gone to his program as a guest, we have done a special, but you have the best memories of the 'Humor Special', right? I am very grateful to the people who remember us with so much affection.

-How is your relationship with him?

—Yes, our relationship is professional and friendly. I admire his work a lot. He is a very responsible and professional imitator.

—Carlos, have you been able to talk to your brother Arturo? Sit down to talk and clarify some issues, perhaps.

—We discuss these family issues within the family, not in the media.

—Any final message for your followers and hundreds of Peruvians who see you?

—Keep believing in your country, don't lose faith in democracy. Don't lose hope, things can get better. There are good people in Peru who want to move their country forward. Not everything is lost. That is not like that. And, if we want to fumigate politics, don't vote for them. The citizen has the power of the vote and, through the vote, he will make us remove those of today and the dinosaurs of before. Let's vote for new, capable and honest people.

