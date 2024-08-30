The Red in Monza

Along with the debut of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, which unfortunately for the young Mercedes driver from Bologna ended prematurely following an impact with the barriers, the other most anticipated event in the Free Practice of the Italian Grand Prix could not fail to be the FerrariThe Maranello team was welcomed by the warmth of the home fans, curious to see it in action Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with the Updates and the news brought by the Rossa for the Monza weekend.

Sainz’s news and FP1

A new package tested on a circuit that until now presented unknowns such as the new asphalt and other changes to the kerbs, particularly those of the Variante Ascari. Two sessions that ended with Ferrari in the top-5 with both its drivers, in a real balance between all the top teams. In the FP1Sainz completed a total of 24 laps, first on the medium tyres before switching to the soft, as well as completing a race pace simulation.

Balance on the track

The Spaniard, in his last race for Ferrari in front of the Prancing Horse fans, finished in fourth position, before moving up to third position in FP2 with a time of 1:20.841, just one tenth behind Lewis Hamilton, who will take his place at the wheel of the Red in 2025: “It was a very intense and interesting Friday – explained the Spanish – the Monza track has changed a lot, with very different kerbs and a new asphalt. For this reason the pitfalls and limitations of the car are quite different compared to previous years and we had to adapt to a new scenario in terms of setup and understanding tyre degradation. There’s a lot of work to do tonight to improve for tomorrow, but overall it was a positive start to the weekend“.