An educational consultant said that she had recently encountered repeated incidents that revealed a new form of bullying, explaining that there are student parents who have turned social media to be an arena for defending their children who have been exposed to problems with their peers in the classroom.

She explained that these parents obtained the phone numbers of their children’s opponents, and addressed them directly, to abuse them and warn them against attacking their children again, ignoring the traditional methods, which include submitting a complaint to the school administration, and waiting for an investigation to be conducted, to find out the details of the dispute, with the aim of getting to the heart of the problem and treating it.

Parents turned to social media programs such as WhatsApp or direct communication, under the pretext of resolving the conflict with their children, without taking into account the scientific foundations that are appropriate to the stages of students’ development and understanding their mental and social development.

The educational advisor and human development trainer, Moza Al-Zeyoudi, confirmed that direct intervention to solve the problems facing children in the classroom, by phone calling the student, or chatting with him on social media, is considered violence and bullying, because parents direct sharp criticism, or threats, to their children’s peers, to make them To avoid exposure to their children inside the classroom.

She said: “Students who are subjected to violence by their parents are considered to have lost protection from educational bodies, which exposes them to psychological pressure that may cause a decline in their academic achievement and mental health.”

Educational advisor, Dr. Badriya Al-Dhanhani, reported that she had received several consultations about students being subjected to electronic violence from the parents of their peers in the classroom.

She attributed parents’ resort to this method to the ease of reaching the student directly, through social media programs, warning that this behavior “constitutes a real educational challenge, and may have psychological effects on students, especially in the middle and high school stages,” noting the need for parents’ intervention. In dealing with their children’s problems at school in a balanced and thoughtful manner.

She stressed the need to seek assistance from the school administration and the authorities responsible for students in such cases, to reach the best solutions, in addition to the need to educate parents about the importance of dialogue, contain their children, and give them sufficient confidence to disclose any violence practiced against them.

She said: “Students who are subjected to violence by the parents of their peers in the classroom are exposed to challenges represented by fear of their parents’ reactions and the consequences of revealing the violence to which they are exposed, as they expect harsh or incomprehensible reactions that may make the situation more complicated. The absence of dialogue between students and their parents also reinforces the inability to express their problems effectively, which increases parents’ lack of understanding of their children’s situation.”

She added that some students who are subjected to repeated violence show escalating behavior as a response to what they are exposed to. They may turn from victims into violent people, making rash decisions, to protect themselves or take revenge, because of the psychological pressure they are exposed to. She cited a student who was subjected to violence from the father of a classmate. He kept making threats to him until the student took revenge for himself by seeking the help of his comrades, and deliberately Vandalizing property belonging to the father of a colleague who abused him.

She stated that the Fujairah Social and Cultural Association launched an initiative, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, targeting male and female students in the secondary stage and their parents by organizing a series of lectures and cultural awareness meetings held in the schools of the Emirate of Fujairah, affiliated with the educational institution, under the slogan “We dialogue to reach a new generation.” A healthy, cohesive family.”

She emphasized the importance of the family's role in containing children and protecting them from negative behaviors, in addition to engaging parents and children in positive dialogue, which enhances children's self-confidence by giving them a space to express their opinions freely, and also develops their listening and listening skills.

In addition, the legal advisor, Moza Masoud, reported that parents of students who ignore traditional procedures when their children are exposed to verbal, physical, or psychological violence while in the classroom, and take the initiative to threaten their colleagues directly, that is, face to face, or by sending voice messages via Social media programs for students turn them from right holders into defendants, punished by law with severe penalties, because the victim is a minor.

She added that the information is often incomplete with the guardian who bypasses the school administration and goes to the student whose son was violent or bullied, which will have psychological effects and future problems on the student who was subjected to this type of violence, stressing that the problem turns from simple to complex. , due to following wrong methods, instead of going to the school administration and calling the social worker or student affairs employee, and researching the problem to find scientific and thoughtful solutions.

She stressed the importance of the family's role in building a healthy generation by promoting positive dialogue and developing listening skills.

She also stressed the need for parents and children to participate in dialogue, to enhance communication, protect children from negative behaviors, and develop their self-confidence.

• “Students who are subjected to violence by the parents of their peers are considered to have lost protection from educational bodies.”