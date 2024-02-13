February 12th Sony Interactive Entertainment recorded a new brand in the United States: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet linked to the world of video games, as can be read in the relevant page on the USPTO website (the US Patent Office).

Hypothesis

What does trademark registration hide?

Drawing specific information from the recording is effectively impossible. The only suggestions come from the title itself, which is certainly related to a science fiction setting, considering that “Intergalactic”.

It remains to be seen who is working on it. Whether it is the much talked about new intellectual property of Sony Santa Monica, directed by Cory Barlog (2018's God of War), which is rumored to have a science fiction setting? Or is it Naughty Dog's new intellectual property? Again: is it one of the many live services in development at PlayStation Studios?

Given the limited information, it could also be something else, considering that Sony has no game announced with this title.

For the rest we are really groping in the dark, as they say.