Developer Volition has shared a new post-launch roadmap for its beleaguered Saints Row reboot, detailing some of the free and paid content coming before the end of August.

Volition’s newly released roadmap marks the first time the studio has discussed additional content for the reboot since last October when, following a particularly bug-riddled launch, it announced it would initially be prioritizing “improvements over new features”.

Now though, having released a number of significant patches to address Saints Row’s most pressing issues in the months since its launch last August, Volition is ready to talk new stuff, starting with a free Dead Island 2 cosmetics pack this April.

Saints Row PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S – Digital Foundry 2022 Review.

Things get a little more interesting from May, however, when Saints Row receives the first of two promised new map districts (plus related world encounters and activities) in the form of Sunshine Springs. This’ll be free to all players and arrives alongside a new photo mode, a combat overhaul, and other, currently unspecified, additions.

May also brings The Heist and The Hazardous, the first of three content drops for Saints Row’s paid Expansion Pass, featuring new story missions, events, cosmetics, and more.

There’s a second Expansion Pass release – introducing a new solo mode Volition is calling Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus – in July, and that arrives alongside another free update bringing “new features, improvements, and more”.



Saints Row’s newly released content roadmap.

Volition’s current roadmap comes to a close in August with another (currently unnamed) Expansion Pass release and another free update, with the latter promising a second new district, plus other new features and improvements – which are set to be revealed closer to release.

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake quite liked Volition’s Saints Row reboot when she reviewed it last August, writing that while it was unlikely to “set the world alight” – and despite some significant bugs – it still held some “pleasant surprises”.

However, in September, Embracer co-founder Lars Wingefors admitted he’d hoped the reboot would have received a “greater reception”.