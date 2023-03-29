Ice hockey | A new tumor was found in Antti Törmäni

Törmänen’s company shared the sad news.

Ice hockey coach From Antti Törmänen a new tumor has been found. The Swiss club told about it EHC Biel-Bienne on Tuesday.

“A new tumor was found during a routine checkup. Our entire club family is supporting Antti and his family during this new battle. Stay strong,” the club tweeted.

According to the society, the discovery means that Törmänen will soon have to undergo six months of treatment.

Crashing was initially diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020. He was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer. The 52-year-old world champion had to stay away from coaching for a year.

Törmänen is currently piloting Biel-Bienne in the playoffs of the Swiss league. He continues to work despite his diagnosis. Sports director Martin Steinegger has been named to support the coaching staff.

The diagnosis made in 2020 was followed by a major operation in which the man’s gallbladder, a piece of liver and lymph nodes were removed. Törmänen fought for his life. After that, heavy medical cancer treatment that lasted half a year began.

He told Ilta-Sanom in February 2021 that he received the papers of health after half a year of chemotherapy.