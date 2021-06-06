Today, Sunday, Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the meeting of the Happiness and Positivity Council at the Ministry of Interior “from a distance”.

In front of His Highness, the council reviewed the main indicators, strategic performance results and a number of topics related to initiatives and projects aimed at developing the police and security work system and enhancing the quality of services provided, and the precautionary measures and measures taken by the ministry to ensure the health and safety of workers and customers.

His Highness listened to a brief explanation of the progress of the pioneering “Police Station in Your Phone” service and the extent of its success in achieving its strategic objectives of facilitating customers and contributing to enhancing their happiness through smart services.

His Highness was also briefed on the results of the Feeling of Safety Index from the indicators of the National Agenda, and the initiatives undertaken to achieve the goal.

The meeting was attended, through "remote" communication techniques, by His Excellency Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and other general leaders of the police in the country, and a number of officers.