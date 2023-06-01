The presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce; from Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and from Brazil, Lula da Silva. André Penner (AP)

In his first five months in office, Lula appears trapped between heaven and earth. He is between his dream of being and appearing as the most popular politician in the world, as Obama once defined him, or dedicating himself to the hard task of making a country sadly and painfully led astray by Bolsonaro march again.

The new Brazilian president arrived wanting not only to restore the country’s lost dignity, and this was evident thanks to his dynamism in foreign policy. In the first five months of his presidency, he has already met outside and inside the country with more than 30 world leaders. More than Bolsonaro in his four years at the helm of power.

At the same time that he built a center-left government with 37 ministers to face a Congress that he knew would be adverse to him given his Bolsonaro majority, Lula immediately made it clear that Brazil was not enough for him with its problems. He looked past. He made it clear with his dynamism in participating in the debate on the war in Ukraine, immediately positioning himself as a world mediator offering his support for the creation of a team of countries to mediate peace.

He also revealed his international activity trying to mediate between the two greatest world powers: the United States and China, even proposing an alternative currency to the dollar. And right now summoning the presidents of South America to Brasilia with the surprise of the support given to the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denying that his was a dictatorial government.

Meanwhile, here, in his territory, his Administration begins to receive the first blows from Congress, where despite its efforts to give away ministries to conservative parties and even Bolsonarists, it is increasingly cornered with adverse votes. The congressmen have already thwarted his new progressive policy on the environment and the defense of the Amazon and indigenous peoples, stripping the Environment ministries of Marina Silva of their powers and the indigenous issues of Minister Sonia Guajajara.

And now the Government waits with suspense the vote in Congress that could annul the entire structure of the Executive with its 37 ministries that should be reduced to the 13 that his predecessor had, creating a true political earthquake. Despite so many concessions made to Parliament, Lula’s government is unable to obtain majorities to approve his reforms.

And the bone of contention, at this very moment, has been his positive position with the Maduro Administration, whom he received a day before the rest of the Southern Cone Summit, with much fanfare and before whom he openly defended that Venezuela did not it is a dictatorship and that the world is doing an injustice to Maduro.

The national press, as well as the most serious and progressive political blogs, have been hard on the acquittal given to Maduro. They have applauded the fact that Lula has resumed dialogue with Maduro and his country, something that had been execrated by Bolsonaro, but they have criticized him for denying that Venezuela is a dictatorship.

The newspaper or globe he titles his harsh editorial Lula’s reception of Maduro was a shame. It states: “No other South American leader received in Brazil was praised as much as Maduro. It is one thing for the Government of Brazil to offer itself as a mediator for a democratic transition, and quite another, to place a red carpet on a dictator calling him a democrat against all the evidence and treating him as a “friend of faith, brother comrade.” Sad”.

Even the world of humor has taken part in criticizing the triumphant reception given by Lula to Maduro. the cartoonist of or globeChico, portrays the president with these words: “I would like to say that that was not what I said I said.”

In metropolesthe veteran journalist, Ricardo Noblat, indisputable in his lifelong progressive spirit, goes so far as to write about Lula’s praise of Maduro: “If he is not aging, Lula suffers an intelligence blackout.”

Some say, however, that Lula is actually breaking paradigms and causing a worldwide scandal with his aggressive policy that he does not want to circumscribe his country but rather has the strength to try to extend his leadership beyond the borders of Brazil.

Even today, when I write this column, a telephone conversation between Lula and Pope Francis is announced. Brazil is too small for the current president, who has returned to power for the third time with the desire not only to rebuild the country from the fascist earthquake of his predecessor Bolsonaro, but also to leave his mark on a planetary scale.

That Lula has never lacked political sharpness, even in the most difficult moments, such as his year and a half in jail, is in everyone’s eyes. For this reason, even her harshest critics always leave the door open to possible surprises that she may still have in store for the already mature politician who claims to feel “with the vigor of a young man.”

