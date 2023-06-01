Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the meeting of the Happiness and Positivity Council at the Ministry of Interior, which was held in the Ministry’s building.

During the meeting, the results of the Government Services Observatory were reviewed. Where His Excellency Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services of the UAE Government, and a member of the Supreme Committee for Government Digital Transformation, gave a presentation on the results of this interactive platform, which includes more than (1400) government services, and receives more than one million evaluations on a monthly basis from the public, to be so A digital platform that displays customer satisfaction with government services and their impressions of the various available channels, such as websites, smart applications, and service delivery centers, in addition to providing a mechanism to display the classification of agencies, channels, and services according to the best and worst from the customer’s point of view, as well as reviewing the customer’s impressions of his journey in applying for a service ; It provides information about the entity, ease of access to services, and the extent of the entity’s interaction with the customer.

The meeting also included discussing a number of issues and initiatives related to the development of police work, enhancing preparedness and readiness, as well as reviewing the results of the most important indicators and main targets in the work process.

At the end of the meeting, the team honored His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the working group of the International Climate Initiative for Law Enforcement Institutions (I2LEC), which recently gained international support after its presentation at the 32nd session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, the general commanders of the police in the country, and a number of officers.

On the other hand, the Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was briefed on vehicles developed by Dubai Police with Emirati hands and used as “self-driving” security patrols.

His Highness listened to an explanation about these vehicles, which are specialized in security aspects, and are based on advanced and innovative technologies and are directly connected to the operating room, to enhance response in dealing with events and emergencies.

These patrols include two main categories, the first is a large patrol designed for streets and external roads, and the other is small patrol designed for neighborhoods and places of events, where they can carry out the tasks of the traditional patrol in addition to several main tasks that include face recognition, wanted people, required car numbers, criminal behavior, in addition to transportation. The neighborhood from the scene of the event to the operating room.

The two patrols can be directed to the nearest incident, and they are characterized by the presence of “automatic drones” for places that require an overhead camera, which enhances the role of patrols in the field.