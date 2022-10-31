Yuki Tsunoda was the first 2000-class driver to make his debut in F1 and in 2023 he will be beaten in terms of young age by Oscar Piastri, born in 2001 who will compose together with Lando Norris (born in 1999) a young tandem to say the least. The pilots arrive in the Circus more and more quickly and Max Verstappen is the example given that he made his debut when he was not yet of age. Yet, in what is now an evident generational confrontation, this brood of pilots born at the turn of the third millennium will still have to deal with two ‘dinosaurs’ such as Fernando Alonso (born in 1981) and Lewis Hamilton (born in 1985). Two slightly younger colleagues like Sebastian Vettel (born in 1987) and Daniel Ricciardo (born in 1989) will not be at the start in F1 next season. Two stays and two adii contrary to the identity card underlined by Giorgio Terruzzi in his editorial present in today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera: “The Hamilton-Alonso couple offers an antithetical image to that formed by Vettel and Ricciardo who were also teammates – we read in the columns of the newspaper based in Milan – who leave the scene prematurely. Daniel’s ending is sad for a driver that Vettel himself had put in crisis, ready, he told himself, to mark an era, complete with a flirtation with Ferrari. His image: mysteriously evaporated. His smile: incomprehensible, but permanent. As if he didn’t care, here, to gobble up more adrenaline. In this, Seb more explicit: he wants to live with his family. Even if in the very last races of him he seems the Vettel of the best races. Freed, perhaps; repentant, we’ll see. Four champions, opposite choices for similar fates. Taken, all, by the fear of becoming less exceptional men. Hamilton and Alonso, like Vettel and Ricciardo, show different parables, identical concerns. Not only do they look alike, they resemble us. They indicate opposite and human reactions when the time of the game – prolonged or interrupted – is in any case about to end ”.

