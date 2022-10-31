A missile shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system (AD) fell on October 31 on the outskirts of the Moldovan village of Naslavcha. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova.

“This morning, a missile shot down by a Ukrainian air defense system fell on the northern outskirts of the village of Naslavcha in Moldova (the northernmost point of the republic. – Ed.), Located on the border with Ukraine,” the statement reads. site ministries.

As a result of the incident, there were no casualties, but the windows of several houses in Naslavcha were shattered.

On the morning of October 31, Kyiv was informed of a drone attack on the Dniester dam, which is located at a distance of 1 km from the Naslavchanskaya dam. According to Ukrainian experts, there is no threat of flooding.

On October 10, the Russian military began to deliver massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular the attack on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.