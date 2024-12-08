In the decade of the 50s and 60s, EBRO flooded the Spanish fields and took over the fronts of tractors, trucks, buses… This 2024 it is reborn after 30 years missing with a very different purpose. Perhaps taking a piece of the pie in the technological and electrified future automobile market?

Together with EBRO is the Chinese technology leader Chery and they have created the EBRO S700 and S800. Two SUVs focused on the family environment with the same classic, clean design, as well as very robust, and with a high level of equipment and safety. Also with the same mechanics. Two options: 147 HP gasoline, now available, or a plug-in hybrid with 347 HP and 90 km of autonomy, which will arrive in March 2025.

But there are differences: 4.55 and 4.72 meters long, 5 or 7 seats, just over 1600 liters or more than 1900 liters of trunk capacity (seats folded down); and in equipment. Inside the S700 we have a dual 12.3-inch curved screen, and in the S800 we raise the bar, for example, to a panoramic sunroof with sunshade, customizable ambient lighting or heated, ventilated, massage and front seats. leg support.

EBRO s800 and EBRO s700 have a high level of equipment that provides comfortable and safe trips. The s800 model has front seats with which the kilometers will pass without affecting the back of the driver and passenger. Its electric regulation, massage function, heating, ventilation, Eco-skin upholstery and non-intrusive seams help increase comfort. The passenger seat also even has leg support.









A luxury that increases with the ambient light and the possibility of displaying 64 shades in fine luminaires embedded in the door panels and the dashboard. A color that can be associated with the audio being heard on the sound system or, simply, with the chosen driving mode: Eco, Normal and Sport.

And if we talk about light, it is mandatory to mention the 1.1 m² solar roof. A true reference in its segment and that can be opened using the corresponding button, with the car key or through a voice command.

Ride comfort is perfectly complemented by the latest in safety equipment and an optimized frame-suspension set, where the multi-link independent rear suspension stands out. A cushioning that, in addition to reducing vibrations and noise, allows for foolproof dynamism. An ideal feature to enjoy the audio equipment customized by SONY, with four tweeters for high frequencies and four speakers for low frequencies.

Safety is complemented by equipment that, from the most basic versions, already has 7 airbags (driver, passenger, driver’s side, passenger’s side, left curtain, right curtain and center) that secure all corners of the cabin. In some versions, the number of airbags is increased to ten.

The two EBRO models come to the market with the new generation of ADAS with the latest technology and 21 driving assistance functions. These work thanks to 15 sensors distributed throughout the vehicle: 2 millimeter wave radars, a front multifunction camera, four surround view cameras and eight ultrasonic sensors. This allows you to achieve a high-definition panoramic image (3,106 pixels) and 540º: 360° overhead plus 180º rear. With them we can achieve a 3D view of the car, door opening view, enlarged view at the front and rear, exterior view, as well as adjustable transparency of the body.

All this thanks to the fact that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 SoC processor, one of the most powerful on the market, is responsible for controlling the vehicle’s infotainment, driver assistance and connectivity systems.

The spectacular neoclassical building of La Llotja de Mar in Barcelona was the setting chosen to unveil EBRO’s commercial plan, which has an attractive launch offer: from €199 per month for the s700 Luxury, a starting price of €29,990 and availability immediate in the dealer network. For its part, the EBRO s800 will arrive in the commercial network a little later.

And to round off this rebirth in what would be the brand’s 70th anniversary, both models will be produced in Spain, in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone.