Amy Adams Not only is she an incredible actress, she’s also an enthusiastic mother and karaoke star, and we couldn’t love her more. He has recently been in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon talking about both facets, and explaining its relationship with Taylor Swift. The actress of the arrival He admits that he had always liked his music, but that attending a concert by The Eras Tour it has changed him. He has gone from being a “normal fan” to “’I’m taking all the friendship bracelets!’”

These are her words, adding that she also attended the concert with her daughter and insinuating that she ended up enjoying it more than her. “Am a swiftie 50 years old. And I say ‘isn’t that great?’ while my daughter says ‘because of you I hate this’”he jokes. Adams has recently starred Canine (Nightbitch), the new film Marielle Heller (An extraordinary friend) which he directed based on the graphic novel by Rachel Yoder.

While the destiny of Canine It is somewhat confusing in Spain, will it be this December 6 when I arrive in the US. So Adams has taken the opportunity to promote it with Fallon, but has also recalled another anecdote with Swift. And apparently he met the author of All Too Well years ago, at a party after an awards show, and that party had karaoke. They both then jumped onto the floor to sing. What’s Going On? of Marvin Gayeand Adams was too excited.

“I may have sung it a little loudly and I’m sure everyone was like ‘Amy, shut up! We want to hear Taylor sing’. I was just very into it,” Adams confesses. “But I had to sit back and let Taylor sing while I reflected. I had a great time. And now thinking about it, if I did it now it would be so different… I sang way above Taylor Swift, and probably not very well”.

