So much Xbox as PlayStation They force their users to have their consoles connected to the Internet on a regular basis. Now, when their services are not working, the user is the one who suffers because he cannot play.

At the time of writing this note, Xbox Live is having internet connection issues and users cannot play their video games, especially those that usually have digital titles.

Microsoft has already said that it has identified the problem, however, it persists and it has not yet been fixed.

Well, just as there are users who are lucky enough to be able to access their video games, there are many who are not, and that can cause frustration. However, it should be remembered that these scenarios are foreseen in the user agreements.

Xbox Live’s downfall should remind you that digital games are rentals

While today’s gaming consoles aren’t as strict about requiring you to connect to the Internet to play, there are plenty of games that do require an Internet connection to run. And if Xbox Live is down, you’ll simply have to wait for a fix from Microsoft.

When you own the software you play, you can simply do whatever you want with it, but in the case of more recent games, this is not the case. Most of the time these titles require forced updates to work and not all the information may come on the disc.

By the time you read this, the Xbox server issue may have been resolved, but this should be a clear reminder that these systems are not foolproof. Does it seem fair to pay for a service and not have access to it?