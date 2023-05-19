The Ryazan region was allocated 5.9 million rubles for the creation of two TRP sites (). This decision was made by the Commission of the Federal Assembly of Russia on the redistribution of budgetary appropriations, the press service of the regional government reports.

According to the governor of the Ryazan region Pavel Malkov, in 2023 modern equipment will be purchased for two sites. There it will be possible not only to pass the TRP standards, but also to play sports.

“It is important to ensure that such facilities are within walking distance. And we will use every opportunity to create as many sports facilities of various levels as possible, ”summed up Malkov, his quote leads 62INFO.ru.

The head of the region added that the playgrounds are being equipped as part of the federal project “Sport is the norm of life,” writes RIA “7 news”.

The GTO norms (“Ready for Labor and Defense”) is a set of exercises, the purpose of which is to check the physical condition of citizens, promote a healthy lifestyle and physical activity.