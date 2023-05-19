If you set up an online account, you still have to wait for the post all the time. Letters are simply more reliable, they say. Isn’t there another way?

fhe would have ended up in the garbage. The letter with the activation code for the account is so inconspicuous. Of course, crooks shouldn’t immediately recognize the valuable information in the envelope. But why do they end up in the mailbox at all? After all, there are now many other digital communication channels. Letters are rarely written privately or on business. And between brochures and flyers from the pizzeria around the corner, important letters can quickly get lost.

Sarah Huemer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Banks and authorities are not deterred by this. In particularly important matters, they continue to use the postal service. On the one hand, of course, this is due to the fact that some things have to come physically to the customer, the bank card for example. But authorities, banks and health insurance companies are also happy to use envelopes for other documents. Even those banks that pride themselves on their digitized business often send PIN codes in the mail. Customers who want to get off to a fully digitized start first have to wait a few days, sometimes longer, for a piece of paper.