Ryanair fulfills its threat against Aena and cuts the number of operations in Spain by 18% for the summer due to the increase in airport fees of the airport manager. The airline that transports the most passengers in Spain will offer 800,000 fewer seats than in the last summer season: it has announced that it will cancel all its flights to Valladolid and Jerez and that it will cut operations in Vigo, Santiago, Zaragoza, Asturias and Santander. (There will be an expansion).

