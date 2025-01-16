Piracy has been in decline for years, since with the arrival of platforms and applications that offer the services that users are looking for at a reasonable price, such as Spotify or Amazon Prime Video, the need to search for pirated content has greatly decreased. However, when it comes to football, this problem has not been completely solved, and illegal broadcasts continue to be a latent concern for television rights owners.

LaLiga and other companies that own the image rights are putting a lot of effort into eradicating it, and with the law at their disposal, little by little they are managing to put an end to illegal IPTV and other platforms that broadcast football matches irregularly.

But users do not pirate for pleasure, but for many the biggest problem around this issue is that unlike other services as we have mentioned before, Watching football in Spain continues to be out of the budget that users have.

And according to what has been reported from the French media Parisian him, DAZN has found the solution for people to watch football legally, putting it at an affordable price. Although for now this promotion will only be available in France, DAZN will offer all football from 10 to those under 26 years of agealthough it is not the only change since after pressure from users, it also They have reduced the subscription from the standard rate from 29.99 to 19.99 euros.

The reason is as simple as DAZN has to reach 1.5 million subscribers in France by December 1 or lose those Ligue 1 broadcast rights which has until 2029. This small clause has made the platform see the wolf’s ears and decided to carry out this aggressive price drop.

Watching all the football for 10 euros a month is a fantasy that I’m sure all the young people in Spain would be willing to pay for, and that It would help reduce football piracy and the use of illegal IPTV.