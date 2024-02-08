Everything we need to know about singer Diodato. His biography, but also his private life, his love stories (also with his colleague Levante) and many other curiosities

With Fai Rumore he won the 2020 Sanremo Festival, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic exploded in Italy and around the world. Today he is a very popular singer, but how much do we know him? Let's find out everything about Diodatefrom the private life to his career, passing through his most famous ones love stories (like the one with my colleague Levante) and also for some curiosity on his account.

After winning Sanremo 2020 with the song Fai Rumore, on the occasion of the Sanremo Festival 2024 the singer returns to the competition. Antonio Diodato, who we all know simply as Diodato, will try to conquer everyone with his song from 6 to 10 February 2024.

The artist, born in Aosta on 30 August 1981, is today an established singer, who already has five albums under his belt (the first was released in 2013 and the last in 2023) and many highly successful singles. But perhaps not everyone knows that he is also an actor. We saw it in the movie An adventure by Marco Danieli and also in Diabolik – Ginko on the attack!directed by the Manetti Bros.

Diodato, private life of the Fai Rumore singer

At the Sanremo Festival 2024 the singer presents himself as a single. Jealous of his private life, in a recent interview he said he was in love with his friends, the people who love him and his niece, daughter of his brother Gaetano.

He loves being alone and loves that his privacy is respected. Among the most important love stories she had, we can mention the one between her and her colleague Levantwhich lasted a couple of years and ended about 5 years ago.

Diodato was later given another girlfriend. It would seem that Greta Zuccoli is his partner not only in work, but also in life: he himself launched the young singer in Sanremo Giovani and they often perform together. Those directly involved, however, have never confirmed or denied. Will it be a fake?

Today, according to those in the know, Diodato would be single, as confirmed by his words to Repubblica.