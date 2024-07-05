Matviychuk: The priority of the SVO summer campaign is the protection of border regions

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, named the strategic priority within the framework of the summer campaign of the special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine. According to him, this is the protection of border regions and control over the administrative borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)

“The strategic priority now is to push Ukrainian troops as far as possible from the border areas: Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk. Of course, this also includes liberating the administrative borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic. This is a strategic task for this summer campaign,” Matviychuk noted.

He also suggested the further course of events. “I believe that by the end of all these actions, an exit to the Odessa region will be made,” the military expert admitted.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff Apti Alaudinov said that Russia would complete the special military operation in the fall of 2024. According to Alaudinov, there is also an understanding in Kyiv that the armed confrontation is nearing its end.

The State Duma did not rule out such a scenario. Thus, deputy Alexey Chepa said that the Ukrainian conflict could theoretically end as early as the fall of 2024 if the domestic policies of a number of Western countries change.

“Of course, the conflict may end if circumstances change. For example, the US may decide that it no longer wants to take risks and has enough of its own problems. Perhaps its domestic policy will change somehow. We also see what is happening in France: let’s see what happens when the parliament is fully formed. French President Emmanuel Macron may find himself in a difficult position when the prime minister and parliament stop agreeing with his political line,” the parliamentarian said in a conversation with Lenta.ru.