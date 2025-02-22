Dani Olmo entered the insular to turn off a fire that began to import Barça. It is the role he plays in this championship. He rarely plays as a starter and rarely fails as a rescuer. He is a formidable footballer who, in front of the UD Las Palmas, proved his differential talent. He scored a goal when his team was squeezed by the tie knot in a rough match, misunderstood by Barça in the first half and without brightness in the second, except for the category of the two goals, the second one at the last hour, With Ferran likeing themselves in the trallazo.

#Firefighter #Santiago #Segurola