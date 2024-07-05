Motorola has decided to compete hard in the mid-range market with the launch of the Moto G34 5G, a device that defies market expectations with an irresistible offer in terms of performance and price.

The Moto G34 5G stands out for its impressive set of features, starting with its powerful hardware. With a remarkable 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storagethis device promises smooth performance and ample storage space for all user needs.

His 6.5-inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 offers an immersive visual experience, and its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, tear-free viewing, ideal for enjoying multimedia content and mobile gaming.

In terms of performance, the Moto G34 5G is not far behind. Equipped with a powerful Octa-Core processor Snapdragon 695 5G, backed by 16GB of RAMensures agile and responsive performance both when browsing the 5G network and when handling demanding applications. This hardware combination promises a seamless user experience, even for the most demanding users.

The battery of the Moto G34 5G also deserves recognition. With a 5000mAh capacitypromises all-day battery life with moderate usage, making it an ideal choice for users who are constantly on the go and need a device that can keep up with them.

In it In terms of photography, the Moto G34 5G does not disappoint. Equipped with a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology, it allows you to capture sharp and vibrant images in a variety of lighting conditions. This camera, together with the additional functionalities offered by Motorola’s software, ensures that users can capture every moment in great detail and clarity.

The most surprising thing about the Moto G34 5G is its affordable price of $4,999 pesos in the Motorola online store. This combination of high-end features and an affordable price makes it a very attractive option for those looking for a cutting-edge smartphone without having to spend a fortune.