Russians who have been vaccinated with foreign vaccines against COVID-19 will be able to receive a certificate valid for six months. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told about this, she is quoted by RIA

News.

In order to receive a document on vaccination, the Russians will need to take an antibody test, Golikova said. The Deputy Prime Minister added that a certificate of vaccination will also be issued to Russians who were vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine abroad.

Earlier, Tatyana Golikova assessed the bill on the introduction of QR codes in public places and said that it does not limit the rights of Russian citizens. She noted that the bill was created to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 in the face of an epidemiological rise.